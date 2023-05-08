MMA Asset Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOE stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.80. The stock had a trading volume of 218,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,437. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

