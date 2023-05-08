MMA Asset Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

Nucor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.99. 480,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day moving average of $150.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.