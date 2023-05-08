MMA Asset Management LLC Purchases 369 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 12.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,691,000 after acquiring an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.10. 129,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,568. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

