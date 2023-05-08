MMA Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,534 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,534 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SAP by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 470,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SAP by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.56. 466,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,206. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen upped their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.36.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

