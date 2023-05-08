MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

MMA Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $4.51 on Monday, reaching $265.25. 1,203,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.83.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

