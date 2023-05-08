Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cfra cut Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 3.3 %

MNST stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 743,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 254,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

