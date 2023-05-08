Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cfra cut Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.74.
Monster Beverage Trading Up 3.3 %
MNST stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage
In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 743,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 254,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
