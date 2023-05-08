Morgan Stanley Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $185.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a top pick rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Apple Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.93. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 170.97%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

