Morgan Stanley Raises Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $120.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.85.

NYSE DIS opened at $100.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Guardian Investment Management increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 4,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 5,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

