Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.21-11.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.725-9.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.71 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.21-$11.29 EPS.

NYSE:MSI traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.56. 1,501,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.40. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $295.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 744.78% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $301.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

