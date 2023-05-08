Nabors Industries (NBR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2023 – Nabors Industries had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

4/26/2023 – Nabors Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2023 – Nabors Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $176.00.

4/26/2023 – Nabors Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $110.00.

4/18/2023 – Nabors Industries was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

4/3/2023 – Nabors Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $215.00 to $135.00.

3/16/2023 – Nabors Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Nabors Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,594. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $914.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $193.88.

Get Nabors Industries Ltd alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 214.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 103.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 127.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 328.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 41.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.