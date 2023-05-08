NanoXplore (GRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect NanoXplore to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.13 million. NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%.

NanoXplore Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$3.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$520.98 million, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.11. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

