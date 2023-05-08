NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.91 billion. NCR also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-$0.76 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $22.78. 4,758,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.65.
NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NCR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $30,113,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NCR by 103.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,050 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 991,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after buying an additional 953,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NCR by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,083,000 after buying an additional 417,628 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
