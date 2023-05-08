NCR (NYSE:NCR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,758,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,475. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.65. NCR has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NCR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of NCR by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1,940.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 290,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NCR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NCR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.