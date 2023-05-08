Nerdy (NRDY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Nerdy to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Nerdy has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 98.82% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. On average, analysts expect Nerdy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $470.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

NRDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 868,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,917,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,509,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,503 shares of company stock valued at $464,218. Corporate insiders own 38.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nerdy by 192,744.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,837,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,384,000 after buying an additional 54,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 903,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 126,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nerdy by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 99,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,073,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Articles

