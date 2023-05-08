Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $140.29 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $140.29 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,204,943,023 coins and its circulating supply is 40,642,651,283 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

