Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,125. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.40 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 162.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

