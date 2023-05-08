NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

NXRT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:NXRT opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -133.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $78.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -524.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $61,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

