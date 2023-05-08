NEXT (LON:NXT) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($74.96) to GBX 6,500 ($81.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($93.70) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($71.21) to GBX 7,500 ($93.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,900 ($86.21).

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,800 ($84.96) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,223.02, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,696.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,244.62. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 4,306 ($53.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,082 ($88.48).

NEXT Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.75) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is 3,705.04%.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($81.28), for a total transaction of £344,818 ($430,807.10). 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Articles

