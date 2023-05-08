NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,651,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $64,239,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,820,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,433,000 after purchasing an additional 651,871 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 798,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.