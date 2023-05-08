NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 389,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 264,178 shares.The stock last traded at $189.70 and had previously closed at $187.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NICE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.38.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NICE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.