Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.04. Nikola shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 5,120,657 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKLA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 1,320.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 931,310 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,366,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 288,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.