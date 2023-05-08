Nikola (NKLA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Nikola to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million. On average, analysts expect Nikola to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nikola Price Performance
Shares of Nikola stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Nikola has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $617.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
