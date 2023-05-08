Nikola (NKLA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Nikola to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million. On average, analysts expect Nikola to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Nikola has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $617.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 577.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth $343,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.