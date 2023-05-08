Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (NIDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on May 25th

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Trading Down 3.9 %
Northeast Indiana Bancorp stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile
