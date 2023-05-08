Northland Power (NPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Northland Power had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of C$641.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.90 million.

Shares of NPI stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.48. 35,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,904. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$32.00 and a 1 year high of C$47.13. The stock has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.60.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

