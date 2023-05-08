Northstar Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,550 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 618,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.99. 833,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $115.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

