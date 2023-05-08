Northstar Asset Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Featured Articles

