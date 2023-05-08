Northstar Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.31 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after acquiring an additional 716,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,165,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,684,000 after acquiring an additional 235,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,428,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,428,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.19. 2,361,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

