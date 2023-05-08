Northstar Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,154 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,342,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,506,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a market cap of $545.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,868,974 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.