Northstar Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.58 Million Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. Eastern Bankshares makes up 1.5% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 231,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,284. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

EBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.