Northstar Asset Management Inc. Takes $422,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.12. 379,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.