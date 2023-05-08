Northstar Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,000. Salesforce makes up about 2.3% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,219,323.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,219,323.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,206 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.85. 1,791,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,834,702. The firm has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $200.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

