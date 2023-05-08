Northstar Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,631,000. Home Depot accounts for about 3.2% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $3.57 on Monday, hitting $286.05. 1,625,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,757. The firm has a market cap of $289.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

