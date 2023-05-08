Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Raised by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 423.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,221 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 4.6% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $380.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

