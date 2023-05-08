NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NuVasive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.77.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,703,000 after acquiring an additional 106,621 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

