Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,400 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 123,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS traded up $19.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,012,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.21.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

