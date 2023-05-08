Oak Grove Capital LLC Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,706 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 32.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 100.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $528.25. The company had a trading volume of 395,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,700. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $548.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

