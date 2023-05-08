Oak Grove Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $108.42. The stock had a trading volume of 454,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.40. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

