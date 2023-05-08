Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 164,609 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 164,609 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 46,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,119,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,986,000 after purchasing an additional 381,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $12.01. 27,967,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,286,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

