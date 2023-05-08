OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) CFO Patrick Sean Barrett Acquires 1,000 Shares

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Sean Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $19,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Sean Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Patrick Sean Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $15,860.00.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

OCFC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.90. 261,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,499. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $826.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,388,000 after buying an additional 16,662,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after buying an additional 457,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,383,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,901,000 after buying an additional 64,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,838,000 after buying an additional 93,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,352,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,990,000 after buying an additional 724,377 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

