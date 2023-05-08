OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OGE Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.93-2.07 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,257. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

