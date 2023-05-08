Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires 7,241 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1,171.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.49. 27,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.45. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

