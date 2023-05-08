Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys Shares of 20,330 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,800. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,743,527. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

