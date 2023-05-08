Okabena Investment Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 245.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,853,000 after buying an additional 282,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ResMed by 133.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in ResMed by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after purchasing an additional 64,984 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.29. 53,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,861. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,032 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

