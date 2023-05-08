Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $819,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PayPal Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,420,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,161,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Insider Activity at PayPal
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
