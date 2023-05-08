Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $819,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,420,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,161,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

