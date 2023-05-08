Okabena Investment Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542,404. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

