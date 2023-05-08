Okabena Investment Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,465 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Nutanix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nutanix by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.16. 172,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,778. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

