Okabena Investment Services Inc. Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2,831.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after buying an additional 722,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.28. The company had a trading volume of 290,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.57. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.