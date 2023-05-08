Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 14,063 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for approximately 1.6% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Yum China by 9.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum China Stock Performance

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,158,741 shares of company stock valued at $72,194,347 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.26. 168,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.