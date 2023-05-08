Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 4,435 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,720,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,302,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $221.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

