Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes $3.75 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.10. 869,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,701. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

